you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 10:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI Securities gains over 3% after Citi initiates coverage on stock, sees 30% upside potential

The global research firm said that the company is expected to be a key beneficiary of a shift to financial avenues of savings

Shares of ICICI Securities gained over 3 percent on Tuesday as investors cheered research house Citi initiating coverage on the stock with a buy call. The target price has been set at Rs 425 and see a potential upside of 30 percent.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 336.70 and an intraday low of Rs 329.00.

The global research firm said that the company is expected to be a key beneficiary of a shift to financial avenues of savings. It also highlighted that the company is a leading retail broking franchise and is growing in distribution.

Citi also observed that the client franchise can benefit from ICICI Group.

Going forward, it expects revenue and net profit to grow at a CAGR of 16 and 21 percent over FY18-21.

The stock has fallen over 3 percent in the past one month, while in the past three days, it has gained around a percent.

At 10:00 hrs ICICI Securities Ltd. was quoting at Rs 334.20, up Rs 7.45, or 2.28 percent, on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 11, 2018 10:03 am

