Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 10:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI Prudential falls over 8% after weak Q3 results

ICICI Prudential's Q3 profit after tax fell 34.4 percent YoY to Rs 296.77 crore

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance fell over 8 percent intraday in early trade on January 23 after the company reported weak results for the December quarter.

The stock fell as much as 8.7 percent on the BSE, quoting at Rs 312.7.

The company's Q3 profit after tax fell 34.4 percent YoY to Rs 296.77 crore.

ICICI Prudential's net premium income for the quarter rose to Rs 7,483 crore, up from Rs 6,795 crore in the corresponding quarter.

At 09:57 hours ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company was quoting at Rs 314.9, down 8.46 percent.
First Published on Jan 23, 2019 09:30 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #ICICI Prudential

