ICICI Prudential AMC appoints Anand Shah as PMS, AIF Investments head

Previously, Shah was Deputy CEO and Head of Investments at BNP Paribas Asset Management Company.

Moneycontrol News
February 09, 2021 / 04:50 PM IST

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, which is a joint venture of ICICI Bank and Prudential Plc., on February 8 announced the appointment of Anand Shah as the head of PMS and AIF Investments.

Previously, Shah was Deputy CEO and Head of Investments at BNP Paribas Asset Management Company responsible for Investments and overseeing both onshore and offshore mandates sub-advised and sales.

He, as per ICICI Prudential AMC, possesses more than two decades of fund management experience in the asset management industry, most recently as CEO of NJ Asset Management.

By qualification, he is a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow and holds a B.E. degree from Regional Engineering College, Surat.

"It is my pleasure to join ICICI Prudential AMC as Head - PMS & AIF Investments. I am confident of contributing to the existing strong PMS Investment management capabilities and robust processes and add

value to our investors and partners," said Shah.

Close

Speaking at the occasion, Nimesh Shah, MD & CEO, ICICI Prudential AMC said: "We at ICICI Prudential are delighted to welcome an exceptionally talented investment manager and a leader like Anand. He has a wealth of fund management experience."

"With Anand's presence, we expect to strengthen our PMS & AIF Investment management capabilities and continue on our journey of delivering good investment experience to our clients."
Moneycontrol News
Feb 9, 2021 04:50 pm

