Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 10:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI Pru MF sells 4.61 million shares of ICICI Securities bought to salvage IPO

ICICI Prudential sold the 4.62 million shares at Rs 325-330 per share, compared to the issue price of Rs 520 per share. ICICI Securities had sold 77.2 million shares in the IPO.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Asset management company ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund recently sold a part of the stake it bought in ICICI Securities to bail out the group company’s initial public offering, according to reports in the media.

According to a report in The Economic Times, in the past week, the country's largest mutual fund disposed off 4.61 million shares of ICICI Securities in secondary market transactions after the Security Exchange Board of India (Sebi) directed the fund house to compensate investors in schemes that had participated in the issue.

Out of the Rs 640 crore, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund invested to acquire 12.31 million shares of the capital market company, bids on share worth Rs 400 crore were made on the first day and Rs 240 crore (for 4.62 million shares) was invested on the last day.

As per Sebi's probe, the fund house's bids on the last day of the initial public offering were made to ensure the issue succeeded.

Sebi has now asked ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund to refund Rs 240 crore to investors. The repayment will be initiated in five schemes that took part in addition to 15 percent annual interest from the allotment date to the date of actual payment. Reports suggest that the shares acquired by ICICI Prudential on the final day were sold by the fund house.

Earlier this year in July, Sebi issued a letter to ICICI Prudential that read, “It is difficult to comprehend what changes in fundamentals of ISEC during the bidding period could have caused IPRU to make additional bids of 240 crore on day three of the public offer, once a fairly large bid of Rs 400 crore was already made on day one.”

ICICI Prudential sold the 4.62 million shares at Rs 325-330 per share, compared to the issue price of Rs 520 per share. ICICI Securities had sold 77.2 million shares in the IPO.
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 10:17 am

