ICICI Direct sees Nifty at 12,000, but advises traders to remain stock specific

Since the crash in March, the only way markets have moved is up. The rally seems to be getting stronger as every dip is getting bought into thanks to ample liquidity and hopes of a swift economic recovery.

Stimulus measures taken by the governments across the world have created immense liquidity which is moving into quality stocks across largecap and midcap space. So far in August, FIIs have poured in more than Rs 32,000 crore in equities in addition to Rs 47,329 crore of buying during previous four months (April-July period). However, DIIs have turned net sellers now, as they withdrew over Rs 17,000 crore in July-August.

Since the Mach lows, he BSE Sensex has shot up 51 percent and the Nifty50 has gained 52 percent. The path we are heading on to hints at a V-shaped recovery which was unexpected by investors and Street given the lockdown.

But the improvement in economic data after the lockdown was lifted, better-to-in-line earnings in June quarter and progress in vaccine development lifted investor sentiment.

"The present market has almost charted a V-shaped recovery since March lows with its move in last two months surprising us positively given our neutral stance on market in the last report," said ICICI Direct in its report prepared by Pankaj Pandey.

Key economic indicators depict encouraging pace of economic recovery viz. domestic power demand (nearly flat YoY), e-way bill generation (around 90 percent of pre-COVID level), FASTag toll collections at key national highways (around 80 percent of pre-COVID level), the brokerage added.

"Going forward, with muted earnings expectation in FY21E, focus entirely will be on FY22E earnings trajectory. Leading the gain in FY22E would be manufacturing space viz. auto & metals. On CAGR basis, however, in FY20-22E, the earnings growth will be led by index heavy BFSI, oil & gas space," said ICICI Direct.

The brokerage expects Nifty earnings to grow at 19.4 percent CAGR in FY20-22E, and valued the Nifty at 12,000 i.e. 19.0x P/E (~1x PEG) on FY22E EPS of Rs 630 with corresponding Sensex target at 40,500.

The key monitorable, going forward, will be incremental macro data prints and consumer demand in the upcoming festive season i.e. October-November 2020, said the brokerage.

Currently, ICICI Direct believes the index captures a large part of economic recovery optimism, hence, would recommend being more stock-specific, and opt for companies that generate good earnings, have sustainability and possesses othe fundamental moat.

It remains positive on rural economy and resilient sectors like IT, pharma and private banks.

