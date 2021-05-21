ICICI Direct picks Ashok Leyland, Minda Industries to play cyclical uptrend

Auto and auto ancillary stocks have undergone a healthy retracement after a strong up move in the calendar year 2020. The S&P BSE auto index has slipped more than 8 percent from the 25,000 level seen in February 2021.

Lockdown-like restrictions in several parts of the country have hit sales of cars, SUVs, vans, bikes and scooters in April as showrooms remained shut and those that were open found few buyers.

As per the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturer data, 261,633 passenger vehicles were sold in April, a fall of 16 percent from the average monthly sales of 311,194 units during the January-March period.

The restrictions put in place to break the chain of coronavirus infections will hurt sales in the June quarter as well but experts are hopeful of a better 2H2021 on pent-up demand.

“The sector is expecting a robust recovery in H2 due to the pent-up demand in H1 and normalisation of economy post-vaccination. Stability in the exchange currency and limited impact of the pandemic in the African market can contribute to sales,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said.

A drop in Covid cases and opening up of major developed economies will push demand and induce discretionary spending, he said. “However, concern on margin due to elevated commodity price and shortage of semiconductor is likely to continue for the near term,” Nair said.

Most of the stocks have held their key support levels despite a host of negative news flow, thereby offering favourable risk-reward, ICICIdirect said in a report.

The auto index also generated a breakout above a falling channel containing the last three-month corrective decline, indicating resumption of the up move.

The brokerage firm expects the auto space to resume its uptrend. Ashok Leyland and Minda Industries are a proxy to the auto theme, as both have remain resilient despite volatility in the auto space.

With two consecutive years of double-digit decline, the domestic automobile sector is expected to grow in double digits at around 14 percent over FY21-23E, withstanding minor hiccups in the interim period driven by COVID resurgence, ICICI Direct has said.

The brokerage’s focus is on businesses least affected by electrification, that are sustainable, capital efficient, have profitable growth prospects and a healthy balance sheet.

ICICI Direct’s stock picks:

Ashok Leyland:

Ashok Leyland (ALL) is a pure-play commercial vehicle (CV) manufacturer, commanding around 16.3 percent of the domestic market share in the space as of FY21.

The company has a presence in M&HCV buses, trucks and light commercial vehicle (LCV) as well, with its market share in these categories standing at 38.2 percent, 28.2 percent and 11.8 percent, respectively. They contributed to 5.6 percent, 45.8 percent, and 48.3 percent of overall FY21 volumes, respectively.

ALL is a prime candidate for the upcoming CV cycle upswing. ICICI Direct builds 35 percent volume CAGR and 38.5 percent revenue CAGR for ALL over FY21E-23E along with a return to profitability by that time.

At the current market price, the company currently trades at around 26x P/E on FY23E EPS of Rs 4.6/share with RoE/RoCE inching towards the 20 percent mark by FY23E.

Minda Industries

Minda Industries (MIL) is a leading auto ancillary with a diversified presence across segments, products and clients. As of FY20, the company derived 51 percent sales from two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and 49 percent from four- wheelers. In terms of business verticals, switches, lighting, acoustics, light metal technology (LMT) and others formed 37 percent, 23 percent, 12 percent, 14 percent, and 14 percent of sales, respectively.

A pickup in OEM production in recent months after the waning of the first Covid wave bodes well for MIL, given its large dependence on the channel (OEMs formed 86 percent of sales as of Q3FY21).

The ongoing second wave is seen affecting near-term performance but over the medium term, we expect the company to continue to benefit from structural tailwinds for two and four-wheelers space on preference for personal mobility, favourable demographics and higher premiumisation.

MIL offers a prominent play on vehicular premiumisation in India and is seen continuing to outperform the industry via kit value increase and new product additions.

We build 19 percent sales CAGR, around 75 percent PAT CAGR over FY21-23E. At the current market price, the company currently trades at around 32x P/E on FY23E EPS of Rs 17.9/share. It is seen clocking close to around 20 percent return ratios (RoE/RoCE) by FY23E.

