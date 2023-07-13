Nifty breakout pattern suggests 21000 in 6-9 months: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct Research maintains a positive outlook on the Indian market and projects a target of 21000 for the Nifty index within the next 6-9 months

Brokerage firm ICICI Direct Research maintains a positive outlook on the Indian market and projects a target of 21000 for the Nifty index within the next 6-9 months. The brokerage house also highlighted a strong support level at 18200.

The brokerage firm says the recent breakout in the Nifty index resembles patterns observed in 2014 and 2017, where the index rallied by 11% in the subsequent six months. Drawing from this historical data, the current situation suggests a potential target of 21000. However, it is worth noting that the rally is expected to follow a non-linear trajectory, with intermittent corrections ranging from 5-7%.

ICICI Direct further highlights a positive trend in the Nifty index during the third calendar year of each decade in the past four decades, with a median return of 18%. This historical pattern provides support for the target of 21000 for the Nifty index.

As the elections draw nearer, the market exhibits a sense of anticipation. Examining the previous four general elections since 2004, the Nifty index has experienced a minimum gain of 11% (with a median gain of 22%) in the election year. Hence, historical data suggests that remaining invested despite event-related volatility has been rewarding, it said.

Furthermore, Indian equities have consistently outperformed both developed and emerging market equities in recent years. The weakened US dollar has contributed to an influx of foreign investments in emerging markets, with India expected to be a significant beneficiary of this trend, it added.

