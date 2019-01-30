App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019
Days hours minutes

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 09:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI Bank up 4% ahead of Q3 results; stable asset quality seen

The country's largest private sector lender is likely to show further improvement in earnings with loan growth and net interest income in double digits.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Bank’s shares are up over 4 percent ahead of its December quarter results to be declared later in the day.

It touched an intraday high of Rs 361.40 and an intraday low of Rs 351.00.

The country's largest private sector lender is likely to show further improvement in earnings with loan growth and net interest income in double digits.

Slippages may moderate and asset quality is likely to be stable in Q3. Profitability is likely to be supported by higher treasury income and pre-provisioning profit during the quarter.

Brokerages expect 5-40 percent on-year growth in profit but sequentially it is expected to show a massive 80-150 percent increase on a low base.

Reliance Securities, Motilal Oswal, Edelweiss Securities and Sharekhan expect more than 100 percent increase QoQ in profitability.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, may grow in the range of 13-20 percent compared to year-ago with loan growth of around 13-15 percent.

At 09:39 hrs ICICI Bank was quoting at Rs 359.70, up Rs 12.80, or 3.69 percent.
First Published on Jan 30, 2019 09:42 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.