ICICI Bank up 4% ahead of Q3 results; stable asset quality seen

ICICI Bank’s shares are up over 4 percent ahead of its December quarter results to be declared later in the day.

It touched an intraday high of Rs 361.40 and an intraday low of Rs 351.00.

The country's largest private sector lender is likely to show further improvement in earnings with loan growth and net interest income in double digits.

Slippages may moderate and asset quality is likely to be stable in Q3. Profitability is likely to be supported by higher treasury income and pre-provisioning profit during the quarter.

Brokerages expect 5-40 percent on-year growth in profit but sequentially it is expected to show a massive 80-150 percent increase on a low base.

Reliance Securities, Motilal Oswal, Edelweiss Securities and Sharekhan expect more than 100 percent increase QoQ in profitability.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, may grow in the range of 13-20 percent compared to year-ago with loan growth of around 13-15 percent.

At 09:39 hrs ICICI Bank was quoting at Rs 359.70, up Rs 12.80, or 3.69 percent.