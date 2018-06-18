ICICI Bank stock soars 4% on buzz of top management rejig at the bank

Shares of ICICI Bank soared over 4 percent during the session as investors cheered the development around the change of guard at the management level.

ICICI Bank is discussing a rejig of its top management, a move that could make ICICI Prudential Life CEO Sandeep Bakhshi the group's interim chief, The Economic Times reports.

The reshuffle could happen amid investigations into CEO Chanda Kochhar's alleged violation of the code of conduct in the bank's dealings with Videcon Group.

"There have been discussions on having the seniormost, Bakhshi, as the officiating CEO, but the board is yet to sign off on this," a source told the paper.

The board has not yet signed off on the rearrangement, but the announcement could be made this week, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

At 14:38 hrs ICICI Bank was quoting at Rs 292.10, up Rs 9.80, or 3.47 percent, on the BSE. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 293.90 and an intraday low of Rs 283.50.