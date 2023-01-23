ICICI Bank shares rise on strong Q3 earnings

ICICI Bank share price climbed 1 percent in the morning trade on January 23 after the private lender over the weekend reported a 34.5 percent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit in the December quarter of the financial year 2022-23 helped by an overall healthy performance.

ICICI Bank was quoting 1.06 percent higher at Rs 879.65 apiece in early trade on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

India's second-largest private lender reported a 34.5 percent jump in net profit at Rs 8,792 crore for December 2022 quarter on a consolidated basis, the bank told exchanges on January 21.

Its profit after tax grew 34.2 percent to Rs 8,312 crore in the quarter, despite an additional hit on account of a change in policies and also making prudential provisions.

On the asset quality front, the gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 3.07 percent from 3.19 percent in the preceding quarter and 4.13 percent in the year-ago period, its executive director Sandeep Batra said.

On the loan growth front, domestic advances grew 21.4 percent, retail grew 23.4 percent, business banking grew 37.9 percent and wholesale grew 18.2 percent.

At 1.09 pm, the share was trading at Rs 865.45 on BSE, down 0.6 percent.

