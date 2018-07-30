App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 09:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI Bank rises over 3% even as Q1 sees a net loss, provisions jump

The lender had reported a net loss of Rs 119.5 crore in the first quarter of FY19 compared to a profit of Rs 2,049 crore in the same quarter last year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of ICICI Bank gained 3 percent on Monday morning as investors reacted to its June quarter performance, where provisions saw a major jump.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 303.30 and an intraday low of Rs 298.00.

The lender had reported a net loss of Rs 119.5 crore in the first quarter of FY19 compared to a profit of Rs 2,049 crore in the same quarter last year.

This is the first loss reported by the bank since listing in 1998.

The net interest income or NII, the difference between interest earned and expended, was up 9 percent at Rs 6,102 crore from Rs 5,590 crore.

Provisions were up 129 percent year-on-year (YoY) at Rs 5,971 crore. However, it was down 10 percent quarter on quarter (QoQ). Recoveries for the quarter were at Rs 2,036 crore.

The stock has gained around 7 percent in the past one month, while in the past three days, it has risen 9 percent. At 09:25 hrs ICICI Bank was quoting at Rs 298.30, up Rs 5.00, or 1.70 percent, on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 09:31 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Result Analysis

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.