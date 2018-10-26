ICICI Bank Q2 profit tanks 56% to Rs 909 cr, asset quality improves as slippages fall

Country's largest private sector lender ICICI Bank's second quarter profit fell sharply by 55.84 percent to Rs 908.88 crore compared to the year-ago period. Elevated provisions and high treasury base hit the bottom line.

Profit in the corresponding period last fiscal stood at Rs 2,058.2 crore. Overall numbers were in line with analyst expectations.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and expended, grew 12.41 percent on year to Rs 6,417.6 crore with good loan growth of 12.8 percent YoY and margin improvement.

The bank said advances at the end of September quarter stood at Rs 5.44 lakh crore, up from Rs 4.82 lakh crore in the same period last year.

Domestic loan growth for the quarter was at 16 percent YoY driven by retail loans that grew 20 percent YoY and constituted 57 percent of the total loan portfolio at the end of the quarter, it added.

Deposits also registered a double-digit growth in Q2, growing 12 percent YoY to over Rs 5.58 lakh crore.

ICICI Bank said the net interest margin at 3.33 percent in second quarter of current financial year improved 14 basis points (bps), from 3.19 percent in first quarter FY19.

Asset quality improved during the quarter. Gross non-performing assets as a percentage of gross advances were lower at 8.54 percent against 8.81 percent in the previous quarter due to fall in slippages.

Gross NPA additions (slippages) decreased from Rs 4,036 crore in the quarter ended June 2018 to Rs 3,117 crore in Q2FY19, the private sector lender said.

Gross NPA additions included the impact of currency depreciation on existing foreign currency NPAs of Rs 1,304 crore, the bank said.

Net NPA as a percentage of net advances also declined to 3.65 percent during the quarter, against 4.19 percent in April-June period.

In absolute terms, gross NPAs were higher by 1.92 percent sequentially to Rs 54,489 crore but net NPAs were lower by 8.6 percent at Rs 22,086 crore compared to June quarter.

Recoveries and upgrades from non-performing loans for the quarter were Rs 1,006 crore in Q2FY19. Net loans to companies whose facilities have been restructured were flat Rs 1,413 crore sequentially.

The bank said provisions and contingencies at the end of September quarter stood at Rs 3,994.3 crore, sharply lower by 33 percent sequentially and 11.3 percent compared to year-ago period.

Provisioning coverage ratio increased by 330 basis points (bps) sequentially to Rs 69.4 percent, which further strengthened the balance sheet, it added.

The other income (non-interest income) during the quarter fell 39 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,156.5 crore. The other income of Rs 5,186.2 crore in Q2FY18 had included a share of stake sale in Lombard Insurance. Adjusted non-interest income grew by 6.6 percent YoY.

ICICI Bank said the fee income grew by 17 percent year-on-year in Q2FY19 driven by retail fee income growth of 21 percent YoY.

Operating profit for the quarter was lower by 25 percent at Rs 5,249.7 crore YoY.

Consolidated profit after tax was Rs 1,205 crore in September quarter 2018, which was down by 42 percent compared to Rs 2,071 crore in Q2FY18. It included income from life insurance, general insurance, securities and AMC segments.

The bank said consolidated assets grew by 11.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 11.37 lakh crore at September 2018.

The stock closed 1.45 percent lower at Rs 315.05 ahead of September quarter earnings announced after market hours.

ICICI Bank shares gained 1.8 percent year-to-date and rallied nearly 11 percent during the quarter on hopes of early resolution of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) cases.