ICICI Bank Q2 profit may fall on DTA impact but NII, PPoP growth could rise over 20%

Barring its profit, ICICI Bank is expected to report a healthy growth for the July-September quarter with a reduction in non-performing loans (NPLs) on October 26.

The stock rallied nearly 30 percent year-to-date on the hope of an improvement in its asset quality and a reduction in slippages with consistent loan growth.

It was quoting at Rs 460.80, up by Rs 6.15 or 1.35 percent at 13:45 hours after hitting a record high of Rs 466.40 ahead of earnings.

Profit during the quarter is expected to decline sharply in the range of 50-70 percent year-on-year (YoY) on deferred tax assets (DTA) adjustment due to the lower corporate tax rate.

However, the bottom line is likely to be supported by higher operating profit and net interest income, and lower provisions.

Net interest income and pre-provision operating profit (PPoP) may grow more than 20 percent YoY with an improvement in net interest margin, and better than industry loan growth of around 15 percent YoY, according to brokerages.

"We expect a solid PPoP growth of around 28 percent YoY led by healthy loan growth (around 15 percent YoY) and better Net interest income (NII) growth (24 percent YoY)," said Kotak Institutional Equities, which expects profit to fall 73 percent YoY.

Motilal Oswal also expects loan growth to come in at around 15 percent YoY, driven by retail and SME loans. Corporate loan growth should moderate, while its overseas book would continue to decline in a gradual manner, it said, adding deposits are expected to grow at around 20 percent YoY over time deposits.

Brokerages see non-performing assets falling due to write-offs and a reduction in slippages, hence, there could be a normalisation of credit cost.

"Slippages would stabilise and will largely flow from existing stress pool. ICICI has minimal exposure to the most talked-about stressed groups; this coupled with high coverage, should lead to normalisation of credit cost," said Edelweiss, which expects profit to fall 66 percent YoY.

Kotak expects a reduction in gross NPLs on the back of write-offs and slippages at around 2 percent levels. "Credit costs will decline quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). The below-investment-grade portfolio will remain stable," it said.