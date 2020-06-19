App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 11:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI Bank offloads 3.96% stake in insurance arm, stock gains but Lombard corrects

The bank's shareholding in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has now been reduced to around 51.9 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Bank share price gained over a percent intraday on June 19 after the private sector lender sold a 3.96 percent stake in its insurance arm, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd.

The stock has gained 25 percent from its March lows but overall, it has remained rangebound amid concerns in the banking sector over non-performing assets (NPAs) especially after the end of the RBI's moratorium on repayment of term loans.

At 1046 hours, it was trading at Rs 352.80, up 0.23 percent, on the BSE while ICICI Lombard corrected over a percent.

Close

Announcing its results for the March quarter in May, the country's second- largest private sector lender had said that it would look at further strengthening the balance sheet as opportunities arise.

related news

In line with this intent and pursuant to approval granted by the board, the bank said it had on June 19 divested 1.8 crore equity shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, representing 3.96 percent of its equity share capital at March 2020.

The lender sold its stake through open market transactions on the stock exchange for an approximate consideration of Rs 2,250 crore.

Following this, the bank said its shareholding in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company was reduced to around 51.9 percent.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 11:16 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #ICICI Bank #ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Committee set up by Amit Shah recommends fixing cost of isolation beds, ICU: MHA

Committee set up by Amit Shah recommends fixing cost of isolation beds, ICU: MHA

Repatriation flights on June 19: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on June 19: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Coronavirus pandemic | Remdesivir may be 'widely available' in India by June-end: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | Remdesivir may be 'widely available' in India by June-end: Report

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.