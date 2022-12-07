ICICI Bank, L&T look dishy, but markets gloomy about JSW Steel

ICICI Bank and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) oozed confidence making the market most optimistic about these, whereas JSW Steel and Divi’s Laboratories seem to be the most gloom-ridden, Bloomberg data showed.

A strong balance sheet, strong credit growth, continuous reduction in non-performing assets (NPA), adequate capital adequacy, strong growth in advances, high CASA ratio and improving asset quality have made analysts bullish on ICICI Bank.

As per data, 98 percent of analysts recommended investors to buy the banking stock and L&T.

For the EPC major, a robust order book provides growth visibility which has made analysts optimistic. Despite a challenging environment, the company has displayed its strong execution capability with stable profitability which underpins the optimism for L&T.

Additionally, the government’s infra-push could also work wonders for the EPC major which is why the market is assertive about L&T.

Meanwhile, the other companies that the market seems to be confident about are SBI Life Insurance Company which remains well-placed in the life insurance space with a shift toward a profitable product mix and relatively comfortable valuations, and Housing Development Finance Corporation and State Bank of India.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Hindalco Industries, ITC, Axis Bank and HDFC Life Insurance Company are other names that the market seems to be bullish about, according to the data. About 97 percent of the analyst community suggests buying SBI Life shares and 96 percent believe an investor should buy shares of HDFC, State Bank of India, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise and Hindalco Industries. On the other hand, there are some names the market is screaming 'no'. The top five are JSW Steel, Wipro, Divi’s Laboratories, Asian Paints and Tata Consultancy Services. Out of 33 brokerage firms, ‘17’ have a ‘sell’ call on JSW Steel, 10 ‘hold’ and merely six believe the steelmaker’s stock to be a good ‘buy’. About 82 percent of the analyst community is pessimistic about the company. Besides, at a time when recession fear has dimmed the outlook for Information Technology companies, the muted sequential guidance by Wipro has made investors downbeat on the stock. While detailing its latest quarterly result, the technology major’s management said some clients have turned cautious due to an uncertain macro-environment. Meanwhile, 67 percent of analysts feel glum about the pharmaceutical company Divi’s Laboratories and 58 percent are pessimistic about Asian Paints which is the market leader in the Indian paint manufacturing industry. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Dipti Sharma

