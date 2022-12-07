 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ICICI Bank, L&T look dishy, but markets gloomy about JSW Steel

Dipti Sharma
Dec 07, 2022 / 08:23 PM IST

The markets also seem confident about SBI Life, HDFC, and SBI. Apollo Hospitals, Hindalco, ITC, Axis Bank, and HDFC Life are some of the other proper nouns the markets are bullish about.

ICICI Bank and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) oozed confidence making the market most optimistic about these, whereas JSW Steel and Divi’s Laboratories seem to be the most gloom-ridden, Bloomberg data showed.

A strong balance sheet, strong credit growth, continuous reduction in non-performing assets (NPA), adequate capital adequacy, strong growth in advances, high CASA ratio and improving asset quality have made analysts bullish on ICICI Bank.

As per data, 98 percent of analysts recommended investors to buy the banking stock and L&T.

For the EPC major, a robust order book provides growth visibility which has made analysts optimistic. Despite a challenging environment, the company has displayed its strong execution capability with stable profitability which underpins the optimism for L&T.

Additionally, the government’s infra-push could also work wonders for the EPC major which is why the market is assertive about L&T.

Meanwhile, the other companies that the market seems to be confident about are SBI Life Insurance Company which remains well-placed in the life insurance space with a shift toward a profitable product mix and relatively comfortable valuations, and Housing Development Finance Corporation and State Bank of India.