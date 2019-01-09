App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 10:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI Bank hits life high after Morgan Stanley hikes target, sees 34% return

Morgan Stanley feels ICICI Bank's core earnings compounded annual growth rate is likely to top 20 percent over FY19-21 on stronger asset growth and net interest margin.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Global brokerage house Morgan Stanley has maintained overweight call on ICICI Bank, the country's largest price sector lender and hiked price target to Rs 510 from Rs 460 earlier that implies 34 percent potential upside from Tuesday's closing levels.

"Asset quality continues to improve, and underlying earnings are accelerating," it reasoned.

Not only ICICI but across banking sector asset quality was the biggest concern which impacted their earnings. The bank has undergone massive positive change over the last 3-4 years. Its CASA is now highest in the industry at 51 percent reflecting the strong liability franchise.

With RBI's move to resolve NPA cases on fast track has been reflecting in their stock prices. The stock gained 0.8 percent to hit record high of Rs 383.35 in morning on Wednesday. It rallied 41 percent in last six months.

related news

Morgan Stanley feels core earnings compounded annual growth rate is likely to top 20 percent over FY19-21 on stronger asset growth and net interest margin.

"Valuation is attractive and foreign ownership remains at 15-year low," it said.

At 10:09 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 381.70, up Rs 1.50, or 0.39 percent on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 9, 2019 10:24 am

tags #Business #Buzzing Stocks #ICICI Bank #markets

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.