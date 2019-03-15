App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2019 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Titan among 50 stocks to hit new 52-week high on BSE

Banking stocks gained the most, led by State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and IndusInd Bank.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Led by banking and IT stocks, benchmark indices continue their surge in afternoon trade. As many as 50 stocks have hit new 52-week high on BSE.

Banking stocks gained the most, led by State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and IndusInd Bank.

ICICI Bank from the private banking space jumped 2 percent followed by HDFC Bank, Bata India, INOX Leisure, Titan Company, DCB Bank, Godfrey Philips, Info Edge, UPL, IDFC First Bank, Tube Investments and Cantabil Retail among others.

The stocks which moved the most with respect to volumes included CRISIL, which was trading with volumes of 83,805 shares, compared to its five day average of 1,158 shares, an increase of 7,137.05 percent. The stock saw spurt in volume by more than 52.06 times.

related news

UPL was trading with volumes of 2,942,946 shares, compared to its five day average of 66,878 shares, an increase of 4,300.46 percent and saw spurt in volume by more than 36.73 times. The other stock was Adani Transmission, which was trading with volumes of 191,932 shares, compared to its five day average of 13,979 shares, an increase of 1,273.02 percent. It witnessed spurt in volume by more than 10.56 times.

Jubilant Life Sciences was trading with volumes of 493,785 shares, compared to its five day average of 75,156 shares, an increase of 557.02 percent and saw spurt in volume by more than 3.92 times. PNB Housing Finance was trading with volumes of 120,701 shares, compared to its five day average of 18,386 shares, an increase of 556.48 percent. The stock saw spurt in volume by more than 6.06 times.
First Published on Mar 15, 2019 03:40 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Volume Shockers

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

India Was Alone Against Masood Azhar in 2009, Has Global Support Now: ...

Hard Day's Work: Politicians Teach Us That Any Time is a Good Time to ...

Priyanka Chopra Excited to Be Part of Women in the World Summit With B ...

Yamaha MT-15 Launched in India for Rs 1.36 Lakh, Gets Single Channel A ...

Pakistan's Response on Kartarpur Corridor Inadequate, Says Amarinder S ...

Sreesanth to Bounce Back on Field Soon, Says Wife After SC Sets Aside ...

Alia Bhatt Rings in Birthday with Ranbir Kapoor, Family and Friends, S ...

Unprecedented Global Support: India’s Biggest Thrust After China Hal ...

Opposition Has Become Pak’s Weapon, Repeats What The Imran Khan Govt ...

General elections 2019: Politicisation of the military has seldom yiel ...

After Mumbai bridge collapse, NCP says scrap bullet train plan

General elections 2019: Can N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP overcome anti-in ...

Fadnavis and Uddhav to begin joint poll meetings from today

Congress to announce Bihar Grand Alliance candidates on Sunday

Closing Bell: Markets end off day's high, Nifty below 11,450; HUL, ITC ...

Here's a list of top stocks bought and sold by mutual funds in Februar ...

Next technical level for rupee is 68.80/US dollar, says HDFC Bank

Sterlite Tech shares dive 10% as it faces selling pressure in China

China snubs world, protects JeM chief Masood Azhar: The story of 3 kin ...

Priyanka Gandhi meets Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad: A few theori ...

New Zealand mosque shootings: 49 dead in two 'terrorist attacks' in Ch ...

Sanya Malhotra's character in Photograph must set a precedent for laye ...

Sarnath Banerjee on subverting 'truth-manufacturing industries' with f ...

Best phones under Rs 20,000 (March 2019): Poco F1, Redmi Note 7 Pro to ...

Clean Kumbh, dirty Ganga: River's transformation during Mela was 'even ...

GDP fiasco, vanishing job numbers: India is certainly fighting a trust ...

How a small Madhya Pradesh village is striving to keep kabaddi's legac ...

Kalank: Alia Bhatt oozes beauty in this new poster

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Ranbir Kapoor plays a perfect boyfriend at ...

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Star brings in her 26th birthday with beau ...

Ayushmann Khurrana in legal trouble, accused of plagiarising Bala stor ...

Supreme Court lifts ban on S Sreesanth, asks BCCI to reconsider plea w ...

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Kalank and Brahmastra will get you apprecia ...

Actor Priya Bapat reveals why she turned down Chak De! India with Shah ...

Section 15: Ayushmann Khurrana is ready to shed his blood for director ...

New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh Cricket team has a narrow esca ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.