ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Titan among 50 stocks to hit new 52-week high on BSE

Led by banking and IT stocks, benchmark indices continue their surge in afternoon trade. As many as 50 stocks have hit new 52-week high on BSE.

Banking stocks gained the most, led by State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and IndusInd Bank.

ICICI Bank from the private banking space jumped 2 percent followed by HDFC Bank, Bata India, INOX Leisure, Titan Company, DCB Bank, Godfrey Philips, Info Edge, UPL, IDFC First Bank, Tube Investments and Cantabil Retail among others.

The stocks which moved the most with respect to volumes included CRISIL, which was trading with volumes of 83,805 shares, compared to its five day average of 1,158 shares, an increase of 7,137.05 percent. The stock saw spurt in volume by more than 52.06 times.

UPL was trading with volumes of 2,942,946 shares, compared to its five day average of 66,878 shares, an increase of 4,300.46 percent and saw spurt in volume by more than 36.73 times. The other stock was Adani Transmission, which was trading with volumes of 191,932 shares, compared to its five day average of 13,979 shares, an increase of 1,273.02 percent. It witnessed spurt in volume by more than 10.56 times.