ICICI Bank gains over 2% on asset quality improvement in Q3, Kochhar indictment

ICICI Bank’s shares rose over 2 percent on Thursday morning as investors reacted to strong Q3 performance as well as indictment of Chanda Kochhar in the Videocon case.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 373.50 and an intraday low of Rs 368.65.

The private sector lender posted a 2.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in its December quarter net profit at Rs 1,604.91 crore. However, asset quality improved in Q3 with an improvement in both gross and net non-performing asset (NPA) ratio.

The bank said its net NPA ratio decreased to 2.58 percent in the December quarter from 3.65 percent in the September quarter. This is the lowest in the last 12 quarters. It was 4.2 percent in Q3FY18.

Gross NPA ratio dropped to 7.75 percent in the December quarter compared to 7.82 percent a year ago and 8.54 percent in the September quarter.

Gross NPA additions decreased from Rs 3,117 crore in Q2FY19 to Rs 2,091 crore in Q3FY19, which the bank said was the lowest in the last 14 quarters.

In a separate development, a panel headed by Justice BN Srikrishna found the actions of ICICI Bank former MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar in the Videocon loan case in violation of the bank’s code of conduct.

Following the report, the bank's board has decided to retrieve all bonuses paid to Kochhar from April 2009 till March 2018. ICICI Bank also said the board will treat her separation as 'termination for cause' under their internal policies.

The head of enquiry BN Srikrishna was assisted by a law firm and a forensic and investigative services firm for the conduct of the enquiry.

At 09:20 hrs ICICI Bank was quoting at Rs 373.05, up Rs 7.80, or 2.14 percent, on the BSE.