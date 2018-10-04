App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2018 02:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI Bank gains 5% on Chanda Kochhar's resignation

The board has appointed Sandeep Bakhshi as managing director & chief executive officer for a period of five years until October 3, 2023.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
In 1993, when the company decided to venture into the commercial banking sector, Kochhar was deputed with ICICI Bank. She was promoted to Assistant General Manager in 1994 and then Deputy General Manager in 1996.
In 1993, when the company decided to venture into the commercial banking sector, Kochhar was deputed with ICICI Bank. She was promoted to Assistant General Manager in 1994 and then Deputy General Manager in 1996.
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of ICICI Bank rose 5 percent intraday Thursday after company board accepted resignation of CEO Chanda Kochhar.

The board of directors of the bank accepted the request of Chanda Kochhar to seek early retirement from the bank at the earliest. The board accepted this request with immediate effect, company said in press release.

The enquiry instituted by the board will remain unaffected by this and certain benefits will be subject to the outcome of the enquiry. Ms Kochhar will also relinquish office from the board of directors of the bank's subsidiaries, it added further.

The board has appointed Sandeep Bakhshi as managing director & chief executive officer for a period of five years until October 3, 2023, subject to regulatory and other approvals.

The other terms and conditions of his appointment, such as remuneration, would remain unchanged.

Also, due to health reasons MD Mallya, independent director, resigned from the board and the same was accepted.

At 13:55 hrs ICICI Bank was quoting at Rs 319.20, up Rs 15.60, or 5.14 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Oct 4, 2018 02:01 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.