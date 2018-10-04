ICICI Bank gains 5% on Chanda Kochhar's resignation

In 1993, when the company decided to venture into the commercial banking sector, Kochhar was deputed with ICICI Bank. She was promoted to Assistant General Manager in 1994 and then Deputy General Manager in 1996.

Shares of ICICI Bank rose 5 percent intraday Thursday after company board accepted resignation of CEO Chanda Kochhar.

The board of directors of the bank accepted the request of Chanda Kochhar to seek early retirement from the bank at the earliest. The board accepted this request with immediate effect, company said in press release.

The enquiry instituted by the board will remain unaffected by this and certain benefits will be subject to the outcome of the enquiry. Ms Kochhar will also relinquish office from the board of directors of the bank's subsidiaries, it added further.

The board has appointed Sandeep Bakhshi as managing director & chief executive officer for a period of five years until October 3, 2023, subject to regulatory and other approvals.

The other terms and conditions of his appointment, such as remuneration, would remain unchanged.

Also, due to health reasons MD Mallya, independent director, resigned from the board and the same was accepted.

At 13:55 hrs ICICI Bank was quoting at Rs 319.20, up Rs 15.60, or 5.14 percent on the BSE.

