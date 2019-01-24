ICICI Bank falls 2% after CBI registers FIR in Videocon case

Shares of ICICI Bank fell 2 percent intraday on Thursday as investors turned cautious on developments around Videocon case.

It touched an intraday high of Rs 368.45 and an intraday low of Rs 361.70.

The CBI registered an FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in the Rs 3,250 crore ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case and is carrying out searches Thursday at the group headquarters in Mumbai and offices in Aurangabad, officials said.

The search operation started on Thursday morning and also covered offices of Nupower, a company operated by ICICI Bank's former CEO Chanda Kochhar's husband Deepak Kochhar and Supreme Power, they said.

It is alleged that Videocon promoter Venugopal Dhoot allegedly invested crores of Rupees in Nupower months after the Videocon group got Rs 3,250 crore as loan from the ICICI Bank in 2012, they said.

The agency had registered a preliminary enquiry against Videocon promoter Venugopal Dhoot, Deepak Kochhar and unidentified others in March last year, they said.

At 13:47 hrs ICICI Bank was quoting at Rs 365.25, down Rs 2.40, or 0.65 percent, on the BSE.