App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 10:04 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

I believe that India is still an expensive market, says Nomura’s Jim McCafferty

Jim McCafferty, joint-head of Asia Pacific equity research at Nomura, is advising investors to exit US equities and enter Japan and China.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Jim McCafferty, joint-head of Asia Pacific equity research at Nomura, is advising investors to exit US equities, and enter Japan and China. Here's the edited excerpt of his interview with CNBC-TV18.

"I saw some very good results from Walmart, which is a real bellwether for the US economy. It signals consumer confidence and at the same time in our markets, in China, Alibaba which is a huge constituent of Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI), China had strong results," McCafferty said on August 16.

On the Indian markets, McCafferty said, "We feel India is quite expensive because of hefty earnings downgrades for India. I think analysts in India are optimistic of earnings growth prospects, results come through and also posted downgrades forecast."

Close

"Therefore, yes to India growth story long-term, as in its 5-year story, but right now, there are much cheaper markets in the region, especially Japan,” he said.

related news

About the US markets, he said, "We right now feel that that market has had a very strong run; strongest performer of the developed markets in the first half of the year. We would advise investors to exit the US equities and invest their money into Asian equities, especially Japan and China, because that’s where we think the real value is right now."

"We believe Japanese and Chinese companies have strong balance sheets," said McCafferty.

Source: CNBC-TV 18

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 16, 2019 10:04 pm

tags #Business #Jim McCafferty #MARKET OUTLOOK #video

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.