‘Human connection goes a very long way’: Bill Ackman, following a loss

Ackman wrote about the need to listen better, to reach out more and offer to help. (Photo by Howdy Hada:Pexels)

American investor Bill Ackman shared a moving post on June 15 about loss, mental health and the need for human connection. He posted the tweet following the passing away of Mark Alex McLennan, who died by suicide on June 5, 2023.

Mc Lennan used to run the handle @SadBillAckman.

Ackman wrote, “I did not know this young man who tragically committed suicide. I did not know he was sad or suffering. I thought his @SadBillAckman Twitter account was a spoof. I am sorry that I did not get to know him. I wish his family peace and comfort in the challenging days, weeks and months ahead. There are no words for parents on the loss of a child.”

Ackman, Founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, then shared a story from his younger years, when he had experienced the loss of someone dear to him.

“Many years ago my father’s best friend Bob killed himself. There were no clues. His family and closest friends thought of him as a happy and successful man.

“One day, I went biking with him and he seemed out of sorts so I told my dad (I was 20 at the time) to talk to him and find out what was wrong. Dad said that I shouldn’t worry, as he was just dealing with a minor business situation. The next day Bob was dead.

Also read: Mental Health Awareness Month | Love finds a way amidst madness and chaos in Jerry Pinto’s Em and the Big Hoom

“We need to listen better, reach out more and offer to help. Many suffer alone in silence while they are in our midst. We need to make it as easy for people to discuss their mental health issues as their other ailments.

“Think about someone you know who may be suffering in silence and give them a call and go see them. The human connection goes a very long way. We can all do more to help,” read the post.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please reach out immediately to a suicide prevention helpline. You can find some phone numbers and contact information here:

KIRAN (24X7 by Govt): 1800 599 0019

iCALL ((Mon to Sat, 10 am - 8 pm by TISS): 9152987821

Roshni: +9140 6620 2000, +9140 6620 2001 ( All days, 11 am - 9 pm )

SNEHA: 044-24640050, 044-24640060 ( Mon to Sat, 10 am - 6 pm )

AASRA: +91 98204 66726 (24X7)