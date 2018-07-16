HUL touches life-time high ahead of Q1 numbers

Hindustan Unilever Limited- Based in Mumbai, HUL is a consumer goods company employing over 16,000 people. (Reuters)

Shares of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) touched a life-time high of Rs 1,769.90, rising 1.6 percent intraday Monday as company is going to declare its June quarter numbers on July 16.

Hindustan Unilever is likely to report 18.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its April-June net profit to Rs 1,538 crore, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

In the first quarter of FY18, the company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,296 crore.

In the quarter under review, the Indian subsidiary of the Anglo-Dutch Unilever Plc is seen reporting a 14.73 percent YoY rise in net sales to Rs 9,638 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) is likely to increase 19.2 percent to Rs 2,224 crore.

Brokerages expect the company's volume growth to be in the range of 11-14 percent. HUL had witnessed flat volume growth in the year-ago period because of the disruption in trade channels before the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

At 11:40 hrs Hindustan Unilever was quoting at Rs 1,768.15, up Rs 27, or 1.55 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil