HUL stock declines 3.5%: What should investors do post Q2 earnings?

Hindustan Unilever share price corrected 3.5 percent on Monday morning as brokerage houses turned mixed on the stock after September quarter earnings.

The scrip price was quoting at Rs 1,517, down Rs 51.65, or 3.29 percent, on the BSE at 09:48 hours IST.

Macquarie, which has maintained 'Outperform' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,870 (implying 19 percent potential upside), said Q2 net profit growth is ahead of estimates driven by higher EBITDA margin, and demand environment has continued to improve with Q2 volume growth of 10 percent.

"The company remained our top pick in India consumer space. We are building 9 percent CAGR volume growth into estimates in FY19/20 and expect gross margin to recover on price increases," it added.

Global brokerage house CLSA also retained its 'Outperform' call on the stock with reduced target price at Rs 1,750 from Rs 1,950 per share. It said the company managed to comprehensively beat Q2 estimates. After several quarters, personal-care growth is in double-digits, the brokerage added.

HUL remains a compelling story and any further weakness is an opportunity to add, it advised.

The FMCG major reported 19.5 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 1,525 crore driven by strong volume growth and operational performance.

Revenue during the quarter increased 11.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 9,234 crore with volume growth of 10 percent, which was ahead of Street expectations of around 7-9 percent.

Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director said, "In the near term, we expect demand to be stable. Our strength of agility and responsiveness gives us confidence to navigate the headwinds arising from crude inflation and currency depreciation."

Meanwhile, some brokerage houses remained neutral to bearish on the stock as they said earnings are already priced in and do not indicate any upgrades. The stock rallied 115 percent during January 2017-August 2018 period followed by a 15 percent jump since September 2018.

Morgan Stanley retained its 'Underweight' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,260 per share, citing higher valuation and potential disruption from small brands, though company beat Q2 earnings estimates by 5 percent.

Phillip Capital has maintained 'Neutral' rating with an increased target price at Rs 1,760 from Rs 1,720 per share earlier as it believes the current valuation (50x FY20 EPS) does not fully factor all risks and the company may not be in a position to fully pass on raw material inflation.

Crude oil is one of the raw materials for the company. So any increase in oil prices will have an impact on its earnings if the company does not pass on the hike to consumers. HUL hiked product prices in last two quarters and brokerages expect it to increase prices in Q3 as well.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, have increased 28 percent year-to-date, and 47 percent in last one year.

Hence, Axis Capital believes rising input cost pressure, especially in home care segment, has started to dent gross margins.

Credit Suisse has maintained its 'Neutral' rating on the stock as HUL earnings are in-line with our estimates and will not lead to any earning upgrades, but it feels the company has many levers to expand margins in second half of FY19, even as input costs rise.

HUL had reported volume growth of 12 percent in June quarter 2018 and 4 percent in September quarter 2017. HUL saw its fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit volume growth.

"Our well-established savings programme and leverage in other expenses have enabled us to mitigate material inflation and drive margin improvement," the company said in its filing.

On the operational front, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) grew by 20 percent to Rs 2,019 crore and margin expanded by 170 basis points to 21.9 percent compared to year-ago period.