HUL slips 3% despite a better Q1 show; brokerages downgrade rating but raise target price

Hindustan Unilever Limited- Based in Mumbai, HUL is a consumer goods company employing over 16,000 people. (Reuters)

Shares of Hindustan Unilever slipped more than 3 percent intraday Tuesday despite company reporting better numbers in the quarter ended June 2018. The share has touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,779.95 during the opening trade. The company had reported a 19.2 percent YoY rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 1,529 crore for the quarter ended June.

Analysts polled by Reuters had estimated that the FMCG major will post a net profit of Rs 1,538 crore for the quarter under review.

The Indian subsidiary of the Anglo-Dutch Unilever Plc reported a volume growth of 12 percent for the quarter under review. Brokerages had expected it report a volume growth of 11-14 percent.

The company's revenue from operations during the quarter grew 11.2 percent on year to Rs 9,487 crore.

Since the FMCG major announced Q1FY19 results on Monday, some brokerages downgraded their rating on the stock and some increased target price. Here's what the brokerages say about HUL stock

Brokerage: Edelweiss Securities | Rating: Hold | Target: Rs 1,887

Edelweiss Securities has maintained a hold rating on the stock as the upside is limited from current levels.

It raised target price to Rs 1,887 from Rs 1,647 per share.

Edelweiss Securities feels that Q1 numbers are in-line with estimates, growth aided by demand. New launches, Indulekha & Ayush performance will be key triggers.

Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 2,010

Motilal Oswal has maintained a buy rating on HUL and raised the target to Rs 2,010 from Rs 1,925 per share

Margin looks impressive despite high ad spend and encouraging to see a broad-based growth.

The company offer highest earnings visibility & return ratios amongst largecap consumer companies, it added.

Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Underweight | Target: Rs 1,260

Morgan Stanley has maintained underweight rating on HUL with a target of Rs 1,260 per share.

The company has reported 6% underlying two-year volume CAGR, however, this is another quarter of strong operating margin expansion.

Morgan Stanley sees downside risks to consensus earnings estimates.

Brokerage: Axis Capital | Rating: Hold | Target: Rs 1,720

Axis Capital has downgraded the stock to hold from buy and raised the target to Rs 1,720 from Rs 1,700 per share.

According to research house, recent outperformance has driven the stock to stiff valuations, however bulk of this growth opportunity is priced in.

It is building in 12 percent underlying revenue CAGR and 17 percent EBITDA/PAT CAGR over FY18-21.

EPS estimates see a marginal increase of 1-2 percent, it added.

Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Hold | Target: Rs 1,680

Jefferies has downgraded the stock to hold from buy and kept the target at Rs 1,680 per share.

The volume growth trajectory is likely to taper down and it would be difficult to maintain the pace of margin expansion.

Downgraded the stock to hold given rich valuation of 54x FY20 PE, while valuation leaves no room for error even in best case.

Brokerage: PhillipCap | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 1,710

PhillipCap has downgraded HUL to neutral from buy and kept the target at Rs 1,710 per share.

The stock may remain sideways, despite expensive valuations and massive run-up stock price makes us cautious, said PhillipCap.

According to research house, will find it difficult to sustain such high volume growth from H2.

Brokerage: Kotak Institutional Equities | Rating: Reduce | Target: Rs 1,570

Kotak Institutional Equities has maintained reduce call on HUL and raised the target to Rs 1,570 from Rs 1,430 per share.

Broking house raised FY19-21 EPS forecasts by 4-5 percent. Increase in margin was driven by sharp 126 bps fall in other expenses.

At 10:30 hrs Hindustan Unilever was quoting at Rs 1,703.80, down Rs 50.05, or 2.85 percent on the BSE.

