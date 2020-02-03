App
Last Updated : Feb 03, 2020 04:02 PM IST

HUL shares settle 5% higher after hitting fresh 52-week high

HUL's profit in the October-December quarter grew 11.9 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,616 crore, driven by lower commodity cost and other expenses.

Shares of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) closed with a healthy gain of 5 percent on February 3 after hitting a fresh 52-week high of Rs 2,195 in intraday trade.

The shares remained buoyant on the company’s better-than-expected quarterly earnings. Besides, the stock also gained from the government's move to abolish the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT) from the company level which will now be paid by the recipients.

HUL's profit in the October-December quarter grew 11.9 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,616 crore, driven by lower commodity cost and other expenses.

Revenue increased 2.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 9,808 crore, while domestic consumer growth was 4 percent with underlying volume growth at 5 percent.

At the operating level, HUL beat analyst estimates. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 19.5 percent YoY to Rs 2,445 crore in Q3FY20 and margin expanded 350bps to 24.9 percent, driven by cost-saving programme and leverage in other expenses.

Given the company’s best earnings growth visibility in the large-cap Indian consumer space and by far the highest return ratios, the premium valuations are justified, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said.

First Published on Feb 3, 2020 04:02 pm

tags #HUL #markets #stocks

