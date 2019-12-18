App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 18, 2019 11:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HUL share price falls 3% after Credit Suisse cuts target

The potential sale of GSK's 5.7 percent stake after the merger with HUL in Q4 is also an overhang on the stock.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The share price of FMCG major Hindustan Unilever declined 2.7 percent in the morning trade on December 18 after Credit Suisse cut its target price of the stock to Rs 2,150 from Rs 2,180 while maintaining a neutral rating.

The global brokerage house also reduced earnings estimates by 1-2 percent after the parent company Unilever cut its growth guidance, highlighting India slowdown as a key factor.

"The growth guidance cut implies revenue growth below 5 percent and volume growth of around 3 percent in Q3. The company may deliver earnings growth via cut in advertising spends and other savings," Credit Suisse said.

Close

Potential sale of GSK's 5.7 percent stake after the merger in Q4 is also an overhang on the stock.

related news

The Economic Times recently said that GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) was planning to sell its stake in Hindustan Unilever (HUL) in 'tranches' by early 2020. The move follows GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare’s December 3, 2018 decision to merge with the Indian unit of Unilever.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) bench in Chandigarh was expected to approve the HUL and GSK Consumer merger by December-end, the report said.

The stock was quoting at Rs 1,915.30, down Rs 49.15, or 2.50 percent, on the BSE at 1042 hours.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 18, 2019 11:04 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Hindustan Unilever

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.