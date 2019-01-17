App
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HUL Q3 net profit rises 9% to Rs 1,444 crore; volume growth at 10%

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Hindustan Unilever (HUL) reported a growth of 9 percent (year-on-year) in its net profit for the December quarter. Profit was reported at Rs 1,444 crore against Rs 1,326 crore that the company reported last year.

The company posted revenue of Rs 9,558 crore during the quarter under review. It rose 11 percent compared to its previous year revenue of Rs 8,590 crore.

The FMCG major reported a volume growth of 10 percent, which exceeded Street expectations. According to a poll of analysts by CNBC-TV18, the volume growth was seen at 6-8 percent. Its volumes last year were reported at 11 percent.

At an operating level, the EBITDA rose to Rs 2,046 crore, a jump of 22 percent compared to the corresponding quarter’s performance last year at Rs 1,680 crore. Meanwhile, the operating margin stood at 21.4 percent against 19.6 percent.

The tax expenses for the company rose to Rs 510 crore against Rs 297 crore last year. HUL also reported a one-time loss of Rs 62 crore against Rs 21 crore loss posted last year.

More to follow…
First Published on Jan 17, 2019 04:02 pm

