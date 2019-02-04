HUL, Jubilant Food, SpiceJet, Shriram Transport to get astrological support for the week: Satish Gupta

astrostocktips.in

Weekly planetary position: During the week, Moon will be transiting in Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces. Lord Jupiter in Scorpio, Mars in Pisces. Lord Saturn and Venus in Sagittarius. Lord Ketu, Mercury and Sun in Capricorn. Lord Rahu in Cancer. Pluto in Sagittarius. Neptune in Aquarius and Uranus in Aries. Mars will shift to Aries on February 5 and Mercury to Aquarius on February 7, 2019.

Following sectors will be receiving astrological support:

Personal care: Hindustan Unilever, Dabur India, Godrej Consumer, Colgate, etc. This sector was predicted last week also and during the week – HUL and Dabur moved up by 3-6%.

Financials: Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Cholamandalam Investment, Shriram Transport, etc. This sector was too predicted last week and during the week – Bajaj Finance and Cholamandalam Investment were up by 3- 8%.

Food Processing: Jubilant Food, Britannia, Nestle etc. This sector was predicted last week too and during the week, Jubilant Food shot up by 13%.

Aviation: Interglobe Aviation, Jet Airways, SpiceJet. This sector was predicted last week also & during the week, Jet Airways went up by 10%.

Liquor/leather sectors will also receive astrological support. Keep a close watch on United Breweries, Bata and United Spirits.

Pharma and technology sector will continue getting strong astrological support.

Predicting bullish sectors of current Samvat 2075

Every year with commencement of new Samvat (Hindu New Year), astrologically, based on planetary position, certain new sectors start getting strong astrological support & start outperforming, while some others sectors which were performing earlier start underperforming. Some sectors/stock remains laggard. Based on our experience of over 20 years as Financial Astrologer, stocks of astrological supported sectors outperform resulting in exorbitant gains irrespective of market behavior, either bull market or bear market.

Every year we release sectors of new Samvat in the month of March/April when new Samvat starts. This time new Samvat started from March 18, 2018.

We firmly believe that these special astrological positions present very unique opportunities to investors and traders both. This opportunity, if utilized properly, can safeguard your existing portfolio and simultaneously optimize your future investments and trading also. Successful investing and trading is all about good timing only.

Needless to mention our innumerable past predictions, where most stocks from the Sectors Of Samvat gave exorbitant returns and certain stocks appreciated by over 500 percent.

After gap of many years, sugar sector started getting astrological support in the year 2015 and many stocks - Dwarikesh Sugar, Mawana Sugar, Upper Ganges, Uttam Sugar, etc shot up by 500 – 900 percent. In the year 2016 dyes/chemicals sector got astrological support and stocks like Bhageria Industries, Thirumalai Chemicals, Sudarshan Chemicals, etc were up by 490- 650%.

During last Samvat 2074 (2017-2018), among other sectors - food processing sector was predicted, which received strong astrological support. Many stocks from this sector appreciated exorbitantly.

Sectors which get very strong astrological support are not normally affected by downfall in the market.

Sectors which get strong astrological support also start getting favorable news along with all kind of positive support by regulatory authorities in that industry, resulting in strong growth and super positive results. Most of problems also start resolving.

