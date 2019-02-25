HUL, Godrej Consumer, IRB Infra, NBCC, NCC, Indiabulls Housing to get astrological support for the week: Satish Gupta

astrostocktips.in

Weekly planetary position: During the week, Moon will be transiting in Libra, Scorpio and Sagittarius. Lord Jupiter in Scorpio, Mars in Aries. Lord Saturn in Sagittarius. Lord Ketu and Venus in Capricorn. Lord Rahu in Cancer. Sun in Aquarius, Mercury in Pisces, Pluto in Sagittarius, Neptune in Aquarius and Uranus in Aries.

Following sectors will be receiving astrological support:

Infra: IRB Infra, NBCC, NCC, etc. This sector was predicted last week also and during the week – IRB Infra shot up by 10%.

Personal Care: Hindustan Unilever, Godrej Consumer, Marico, Emami, etc.

Financials: Bajaj Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance, DHFL, Can Fin Homes, etc.

Media & entertainment: Sun TV, PVR, Dish TV, Zee Entertainment, etc. This sector was predicted last week too and during the week, Sun TV and Dish TV shot up by 7-13%.

Textile sector too will be getting astrological support. Keep a close watch on Raymond.

Due to change in position by planets, astrological position of Indian stock markets will be highly uncomfortable in coming days. It will be sell on every rise. This uncomfortable position will continue for some time.

This was one of most difficult prediction of recent times since Nifty closed above 11,000 on February 6 and 7, 2019 and everyone became super bullish.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​