App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 10:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HUL, Godrej Consumer, IRB Infra, NBCC, NCC, Indiabulls Housing to get astrological support for the week: Satish Gupta

Infra stocks like IRB Infra, NBCC and NCC and personal care stocks like Hindustan Unilever and Godrej Consumer will get astrological support, says Satish Gupta of astrostocktips.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Satish Gupta

astrostocktips.in 

Weekly planetary position: During the week, Moon will be transiting in Libra, Scorpio and Sagittarius. Lord Jupiter in Scorpio, Mars in Aries. Lord Saturn in Sagittarius. Lord Ketu and Venus in Capricorn.  Lord Rahu in Cancer. Sun in Aquarius, Mercury in Pisces, Pluto in Sagittarius, Neptune in Aquarius and Uranus in Aries.

Following sectors will be receiving astrological support:

Infra: IRB Infra, NBCC, NCC, etc. This sector was predicted last week also and during the week – IRB Infra shot up by 10%.

Satish Gupta
Satish Gupta
CEO|Astrostocktips

Personal Care: Hindustan Unilever, Godrej Consumer, Marico, Emami, etc.

Financials: Bajaj Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance, DHFL, Can Fin Homes, etc.

Media & entertainment: Sun TV, PVR, Dish TV, Zee Entertainment, etc. This sector was predicted last week too and during the week, Sun TV and Dish TV shot up by 7-13%.

Textile sector too will be getting astrological support. Keep a close watch on Raymond.

Due to change in position by planets, astrological position of Indian stock markets will be highly uncomfortable in coming days. It will be sell on every rise. This uncomfortable position will continue for some time.

This was one of most difficult prediction of recent times since Nifty closed above 11,000 on February 6 and 7, 2019 and everyone became super bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 10:00 am

tags #Astrology

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.