HUL gains over 2% after Q3 results

Shares of FMCG major Hindustan Unilever gained more than 2 percent intraday on February 1 after the company posted a robust set of number for the December quarter.

The profit during the October-December quarter grew 11.9 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,616 crore, driven by lower commodity cost and other expenses.

Revenue increased 2.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 9,808 crore, while domestic consumer growth was 4 percent with underlying volume growth at 5 percent.

"Volume growth of 5 percent was remarkable, given the high base (double-digit growth in Q3FY19), the weak operating environment and its size versus peers," said Motilal Oswal which has a buy rating on the stock with a target of Rs 2,280.

"Urban growth has moderated, but rural growth has slowed down even further (at 0.5x urban growth during the quarter). The near-term demand outlook is challenging," said the management (in a conference call) which expects 5-6 percent price increase in soaps in the next few months.

This effectively means the reversal of the 5-6 percent decrease it had taken in September-October 2019 when commodity prices were soft, Motilal Oswal said.

Given the company’s best earnings growth visibility in the large-cap Indian consumer space and by far the highest return ratios, the premium valuations are justified, the brokerage added.

HUL in its BSE filing on January 31 said home-care continued its trajectory of good performance with double-digit top-line growth, but beauty and personal care segment was impacted by a higher-than-expected slowdown to market growth and delayed winter.

At the operating level, HUL beats analyst estimates. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 19.5 percent YoY to Rs 2,445 crore in Q3FY20 and margin expanded 350bps to 24.9 percent, driven by cost-saving programme and leverage in other expenses.

Meanwhile, the Budget 2020 is expected to focus on agriculture as well as rural non- farming sector including warehousing, waste management and supply chain management, Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research told Moneycontrol.

"Certain policies to raise farm income are also predicted. GST rates on consumer durables & FMCG might be revised and lowered which will have an impact on the price movements of these sectors," he said.