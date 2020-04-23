App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2020 03:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HUL falls 3% as parent Unilever withdraws guidance amid COVID-19 outbreak

Shares of Hindustan Unilever fell nearly 3 percent in an otherwise strong market on April 23, after the parent Unilever Plc withdrew its full-year forecast on Thursday, saying the hit from lockdowns in China and India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has committed Rs 100 crore to help in the fight against coronavirus. HUL will also donate 2 crores pieces of Lifebuoy soaps. HUL will provide free supplies of sanitation and hygiene products such as hand sanitizers, bar soaps and floor cleaners. HUL will donate Rs 10 crore to upgrade the health care facilities in testing centres and hospitals.(Image: Moneycontrol)
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has committed Rs 100 crore to help in the fight against coronavirus. HUL will also donate 2 crores pieces of Lifebuoy soaps. HUL will provide free supplies of sanitation and hygiene products such as hand sanitizers, bar soaps and floor cleaners. HUL will donate Rs 10 crore to upgrade the health care facilities in testing centres and hospitals.(Image: Moneycontrol)
 
 
Underlying sales across Asia, the Middle East, and Russia fell 3.7%, as lockdowns in the quarter restricted restaurant visits and shopping in China and led to factory shutdowns that halted production in India, said a Reuters report.

Underlying sales across Asia, the Middle East, and Russia fell 3.7%, as lockdowns in the quarter restricted restaurant visits and shopping in China and led to factory shutdowns that halted production in India, said a Reuters report.

Shares of HUL closed 2.7  percent lower at Rs 2321. It hit an intraday low of Rs 2310, and a high of Rs 2415 on the BSE.

The company withdrew its sales performance targets for the year, which forecast growth at the lower end of a 3%-5% range, saying it could not “reliably assess the impact” of the virus, , although it said it would still pay its interim dividend, added the report.

A rub off effect was seen on HUL shares back home as well, but experts feel that the FMCG major should be able to ride the storm. The stock is up over 20 percent so far in 2020.

Angel Broking has placed Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) in its top picks category. The FMCG major is engaged in the manufacturing of branded and packaged FMCG products.

“We expect HUL to report healthy bottom-line CAGR of ~12% over FY2019-22E due to healthy volume growth on the back of strong brand, wide distribution network,” said the report.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Apr 23, 2020 03:45 pm

