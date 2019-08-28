HUL cuts prices of some products to counter weak demand; shares skid 2%

Shares of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) declined 2 percent on BSE on August 28 amid reports that the company cut prices of some of its soaps by as much as 30 percent in a bid to cope with weak demands amid tough competition.

In July, the largest consumer goods company in the country reduced prices of Lifebuoy, Lux and Dove soaps in order to counter weak demands and tough competition, the daily newspaper Mint reported.

On the other hand, the company increased prices of face-washes for brands such as Fair & Lovely, Ponds, Pears and Dove between 4-14 percent, Mint reported referring to an August 27 report by Kotak Institutional Equities.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

The HUL top management gave a hint in July, during the conference call with investors, that the company might go for a price-cut as it expected weak commodity prices to continue.