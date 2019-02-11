HUL, Bajaj Finance, Jubilant Food, Zee Entertainment to get astrological support for the week: Satish Gupta

astrostocktips.in

Due to change in position by planets, astrological position of Indian stock market will be highly uncomfortable in coming days. It will be sell on every rise. This uncomfortable position will continue for some time.

Weekly planetary position: During the week, Moon will be transiting in Aries, Taurus and Gemini. Lord Jupiter in Scorpio, Mars in Aries. Lord Saturn and Venus in Sagittarius. Lord Ketu in Capricorn. Lord Rahu in Cancer. Pluto in Sagittarius. Mercury and Sun in Aquarius, Neptune in Aquarius and Uranus in Aries.

Following sectors will be receiving astrological support:

Liquor/leather sectors will be receiving strong astrological support. Keep watch on United Spirits and Bata India. These sectors were predicted last week also and during the week, United Spirits and Bata moved up by 6%.

Personal care: Hindustan Unilever, Dabur India, Colgate Palmolive, Marico, etc.

Financials: Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Cholamandalam Investment, Shriram Transport, etc. This sector was too predicted last week and during the week, Bajaj Finance, Cholamandalam Investment and Shriram Transport moved up by 4-5%.

Food processing: Jubilant Food, Britannia Industries, Nestle India, etc. This sector was predicted last week too and during the week – Jubilant Food moved up by over 3%.

Media and entertainment: Sun TV Network, PVR, Zee Entertainment, etc.

Technology sector will continue getting strong astrological support.

Predicting bullish sectors of current Samvat 2075

Every year with commencement of new Samvat (Hindu New Year), astrologically, based on planetary position, certain new sectors start getting strong astrological support and start outperforming, while some others sectors which were performing earlier start underperforming. Some sectors/stocks remain laggards. Stocks of astrological supported sectors outperform resulting in exorbitant gains irrespective of market behaviour, either bull market or bear market.

Every year we release sectors of new Samvat in the month of March/April when new Samvat starts. This time new Samvat started from March 18, 2018.

We firmly believe that these special astrological positions present very unique opportunities to investors and traders both. This opportunity, if utilised properly, can safeguard your existing portfolio and simultaneously optimise your future investments and trading also. Successful investing and trading is all about good timing only.

Needless to mention our innumerable past predictions, where most stocks from the Sectors of Samvat gave exorbitant returns and certain stocks appreciated by over 500%.

After gap of many years, sugar sector started getting astrological support in the year 2015 and many stocks - Dwarikesh Sugar, Mawana Sugar, Upper Ganges, Uttam Sugar, etc shot up by 500 – 900%. In the year 2016 dyes/chemicals sector got astrological support and stocks like Bhageria Industries, Thirumalai Chemicals, Sudarshan Chemicals, etc were up by 490- 650%.

During last Samvat 2074 (2017-2018), among other sectors - food processing sector was predicted, which received strong astrological support. Many stocks from this sector appreciated exorbitantly.

Sectors which get very strong astrological support are not normally affected by downfall in the market.

Sectors which get strong astrological support also start getting favorable news along with all kind of positive support by regulatory authorities in that industry, resulting in strong growth and super positive results. Most of problems also start resolving.

