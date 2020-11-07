Huge deviation in Bank Nifty and Nifty likely to narrow by December-end

Market strength is always gauged through corrections. The decline from the peak of October 15 and several drawbacks around 12,000 mark failed to conjure up any follow-up move on the downside. Nifty even failed to sustain below three-digit Gann number of 116(00) and in this week's comeback, it managed to surpass the peak of trading range.

So, after three weeks of struggle & strife, the index confirmed an upside shift in orbit. Since one must necessarily respect trading range breakouts, traders need not fret over the recent rally from point of polarity support of 11,600. Trading range resolution has resulted in a clean follow through with banks & metals leading with gains as Nifty is just whiskers away (off by 1.2 percent) from its record peak. An appearance of another bullish candle ensures a shift of range on the upside; while prior month's hurdle zone (i.e. 12,000) is now likely to act as a support zone.

Bank Nifty continues to act as a trailblazer, rallying by 12 percent during the week. The recent structure suggests that it has more room on the upside with the presence of a series of bullish anchor columns and positive follow-through. We expect, the leadership index to retrace 2/3 (i.e. 27,170) of its January-March 2020 decline.

Ratio of Bank Nifty/Nifty since October month has seen the formation of bullish anchor columns followed with positive follow-through on P&F charts, implying strength & outperformance of banks against the benchmark Nifty. As per our pattern projection, the ratio can move higher towards 2.29 levels. Positive crossover is observed in XO zone. We believe a huge deviation between BankNifty and Nifty (in play for the most part of 2020), is likely to narrow down by year-end. Comparative out-performance and improved internal structure of the Indian markets are likely to attract positive traction.

Within banking space, Private bank index has witnessed consecutive fifth higher high & higher low, while PSU Bank index has gained positive traction and is expected to do well from near term perspective as the ratio of PSU Bank/Nifty has given consolidation breakout.

Throwback in the US Dollar index was followed by sharp up move in MSCI Emerging Markets index (EMs). MSCI Emerging markets index rallied over 51 percent from its March months’ low, while during the process corrective declines found renewed buying interest near 50 and 100 day EMA levels. Recent price structure shows the index scaling past its 52-week high, implying momentum in EMs.

Nifty Metal index was among the major mover this week, as it eventually surpassed the long-term downward sloping trendline in place since September 2018. The ratio of Nifty Metal/Nifty has given a positive breakout, suggesting outperformance of metal stocks.

(Pritesh Mehta, Lead Technical Analyst - Institutional Equities at Yes Securities.)

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.