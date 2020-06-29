App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 05:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HUDCO shares close at upper circuit after reporting stellar Q4 performance

Consolidated revenue from operations in Q4FY20 grew by 28.1 percent to Rs 1,888.5 crore compared to year-ago.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of state-owned Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) closed at 20 percent upper circuit on June 29 after the company reported stellar performance in Q4.

The stock settled at Rs 33.40, up 19.93 percent on the BSE with a volume of 25,40,201 shares, which was 557.53 percent higher compared to its five-day average volume of 3,86,327 shares. Its market capitalisation stood at Rs 6,686.35 crore.

HUDCO on June 26 reported a whopping 86.6 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 440.9 crore for the quarter ended March 2020, driven by operating as well as revenue performance.

Consolidated revenue from operations in Q4FY20 grew by 28.1 percent to Rs 1,888.5 crore compared to year-ago.

On the operating front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 31.2 percent YoY to Rs 1,724.2 crore and margin increased 220 basis points YoY to 91.3 percent in the quarter ended March 2020.

In the full year FY20, consolidated profit surged 44.8 percent to Rs 1,708.2 crore and revenue increased 35.8 percent to Rs 7,532.12 crore compared to the previous year.

First Published on Jun 29, 2020 05:40 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Housing & Urban Development Corporation

