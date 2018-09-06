HUDCO rises 14% on robust June quarter numbers

Shares of Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) jumped more than 14 percent in the opening trade on Thursday on the back of robust numbers declared by the company for the quarter ended June 2018 (Q1FY19).

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 63.80 and an intraday low of Rs 59.75.

The company's Q1 profit jumped 105 percent to Rs 333.4 crore versus Rs 162.4 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue rose 70 percent to Rs 1,530.9 crore versus Rs 901 crore.

At 09:27 hrs Housing & Urban Development Corporation was quoting at Rs 60.45, up Rs 4.80, or 8.63 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil