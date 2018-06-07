HT Media rises 3%, to invest Rs 400 cr in subsidiary company

The company approved the proposal to invest an amount up to Rs 400 crore in its wholly-owned subsidiary company HT Music and Entertainment Company.
Share price of HT Media rose 3.4 percent intraday Thursday as company is going to invest in its subsidiary company.
The company at its meeting held on June 6 has approved the proposal to invest an amount up to Rs 400 crore in one or more tranches, in its wholly-owned subsidiary company HT Music and Entertainment Company to fund expansion/ growth opportunities in its FM Radio business vertical.
The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 9.12 per share. (Mar, 2018). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 8.73.
The latest book value of the company is Rs 72.46 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 1.1.
The share touched its 52-week high Rs 118.50 and 52-week low Rs 75.30 on 15 January, 2018 and 05 June, 2018, respectively.
Currently, it is trading 32.78 percent below its 52-week high and 5.78 percent above its 52-week low.
At 13:38 hrs HT Media was quoting at Rs 79.65, up Rs 1.80, or 2.31 percent.