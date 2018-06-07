App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2018 01:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HT Media rises 3%, to invest Rs 400 cr in subsidiary company

The company approved the proposal to invest an amount up to Rs 400 crore in its wholly-owned subsidiary company HT Music and Entertainment Company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of HT Media rose 3.4 percent intraday Thursday as company is going to invest in its subsidiary company.

The company at its meeting held on June 6 has approved the proposal to invest an amount up to Rs 400 crore in one or more tranches, in its wholly-owned subsidiary company HT Music and Entertainment Company to fund expansion/ growth opportunities in its FM Radio business vertical.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 9.12 per share. (Mar, 2018). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 8.73.

The latest book value of the company is Rs 72.46 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 1.1.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 118.50 and 52-week low Rs 75.30 on 15 January, 2018 and 05 June, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 32.78 percent below its 52-week high and 5.78 percent above its 52-week low.

At 13:38 hrs HT Media was quoting at Rs 79.65, up Rs 1.80, or 2.31 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jun 7, 2018 01:47 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.