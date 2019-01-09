App
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 09:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HT Media, Jagran Prakashan & DB Corp soars 8-17% as govt hikes ad rates by 25%

The government on Tuesday hiked by 25 percent the rates at which the Bureau of Outreach and Communication releases its advertisements to the print media.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Shares of HT Media, Jagran Prakashan and DB Corp rose 8-17 percent as investors cheered government hiking ad rates by 25 percent.

The government said the decision will be of great benefit especially to the medium and small newspapers, including a large number of such papers in regional and vernacular languages.

In the last such revision in 2013, rates were increased by 19 per cent over and above the rates of 2010.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has taken a decision to revise the advertisement rates for print media by announcing a hike of 25 per cent over and above the existing rate structure for advertisement in print media by the Bureau of Outreach and Communication, an official statement said.

The decision is with effect from Tuesday and will be valid for a period of three years.

Broadcasting names such as NDTV also rose in trade as sentiment could have spilled over to this segment too.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Jan 9, 2019 09:28 am

