Last Updated : Jun 18, 2018 02:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HT Media gains 4% after Koovs Plc signs 2-year ad-for-equity pact with company

HT Media will get 30 percent in cash and rest in equity for ad-for-equity deal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
HT Media gained 4 percent intraday on Monday after CNBC-TV18 reports quoting Cogencis said online fashion retailer Koovs Plc has signed 2-year ad-for-equity pact with the company.

The contract between companies is for 24 million pound.

HT Media will get 30 percent in cash and rest in equity for ad-for-equity deal. (Ad-for-equity means advertising space instead of cash for the equity stock)

At 13:14 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 78.50, up Rs 1.60, or 2.08 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jun 18, 2018 02:06 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #HT Media

