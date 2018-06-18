HT Media gains 4% after Koovs Plc signs 2-year ad-for-equity pact with company

HT Media gained 4 percent intraday on Monday after CNBC-TV18 reports quoting Cogencis said online fashion retailer Koovs Plc has signed 2-year ad-for-equity pact with the company.

The contract between companies is for 24 million pound.

HT Media will get 30 percent in cash and rest in equity for ad-for-equity deal. (Ad-for-equity means advertising space instead of cash for the equity stock)

At 13:14 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 78.50, up Rs 1.60, or 2.08 percent on the BSE.