App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 02:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HSBC upgrades Ujjivan to ‘hold’; maintains buy call on Equitas

The brokerage house believes that loan book diversification could weigh on its earnings in the near term, analysts at the firm wrote in a research note.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Global investment bank, HSBC, has said that the view of declining risk reward in microfinance space is intact.

Further, it believes that loan book diversification could weigh on its earnings in the near term, analysts at the firm wrote in a research note.

HSBC believe stocks such as Equitas and Ujjivan have continued their focus on bank transition.

On a stock specific basis, HSBC has upgraded Ujjivan to hold from reduce and hiked target price to Rs 370 from Rs 329. This implies an upside of 12 percent.

It said that the current fiscal is a crucial transition year from the perspectives of asset diversification and liabilities base building.

Meanwhile, it has maintained a buy call on Equitas, but cut the target marginally to Rs 152 from Rs 159. It feels that the bank is positioned to accelerate its balance sheet growth from hereon.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 02:12 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.