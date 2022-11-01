English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    HSBC ‘neutral’ on Indian stocks, says valuations stretched

    The Nifty and Sensex index have risen more than 6 percent in 2022, so far, as compared to a 22 percent decline in MSCI All Country World Index

    Moneycontrol News
    Mumbai / November 01, 2022 / 10:43 AM IST

    Global investment banking major HSBC is "neutral" on Indian equities for the next six months on concerns over stretched valuations and high inflation.

    “Stretched valuations and inflation concerns remain but we see structural growth opportunities associated with India’s digital economy, green transition and smart manufacturing,” the investment bank said in a note.

    The Indian stock market has sharply outperformed global stocks and emerging market equities in 2022, driven by a positive outlook for corporate earnings and overall domestic consumption growth.

    The Nifty and the Sensex index have risen over 6 percent in 2022, so far, compared to a 22 percent decline in MSCI All Country World Index.

    The outperformance, however, has meant that Indian equities trade at more than 20 times one-year forward earnings, making them one of the most expensive in the world.

    Close

    Related stories

    Within the Asia excluding China pack, the investment bank prefers equity markets in Hong Kong, Thailand and Indonesia, given the upswing in growth from the reopening of these economies following the COVID-19 outbreak.

    “Indonesia has the most solid momentum on a relative basis,” HSBC said.

    The investment bank is "neutral" on the Chinese market as it awaits clarity on policy initiatives to revive growth. “Balancing near-term growth headwinds and potential policy support further down the road, we stay neutral on China equities,” the investment bank said.

    HSBC said bonds are more attractive from the risk-return perspective even though global stocks are cheaper after the decline triggered by slowing growth and rising interest rates.

    Within the bond portfolio, HSBC is leaning towards short-dated investment-grade papers and hard currency corporate bonds in emerging markets.

    HSBC has retained an "overweight" position on the US equity market for the next six months, as it likes its diversity and quality character compared to Europe.

    (Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Market Edge #Market news
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 10:43 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.