HSBC initiates buy on Finolex Industries, target Rs 750; stock up 3%

Shares of Finolex Industries added 3.7 percent intraday Tuesday as HSBC has initiated buy on stock with a target of Rs 750 per share.

According to research house, policy, capacity and improving margins all flowing through and expect PVC resin fundamentals to improve.

Rise in weightage of more stable pipes business to make margins less volatile.

The company trades at steep discount, despite similar growth profile and strong balance sheet, it added.

At 13:52 hrs Finolex Industries was quoting at Rs 565, up Rs 12.40, or 2.24 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 752.80 and 52-week low Rs 530.00 on 23 October, 2017 and 10 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 24.95 percent below its 52-week high and 6.6 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil