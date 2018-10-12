HSBC downgrades Tata Motors to hold, cuts target price amid JLR concerns

Remaining true to its lineage, the new 8-speed automatic F-Type can go from 0-100kmph in 5.7 seconds and boasts a top speed of 250kmph.

Global investment firm HSBC has downgraded Tata Motors to Hold and slashed target price sharply to Rs 210 from Rs 350 per share amid lingering concerns over Jaguar Land Rover.

JLR continued to face significant macro & company specific challenges, it said, adding the slower volume can be severe drain on company's balance sheet.

The stock also underperformed significantly in recent quarters due to concerns facing by the luxury car maker, but the upside risks still remain low.

The stock plunged 55 percent in the last one year due to continued weak financial performance at JLR and new emission rules in Europe which hit diesel cars sales.

JLR, on October 8, reported total retail sales of 57,114 vehicles in September 2018, down 12.3 percent year-on-year, hit by lower demand in China.

The company's sales in China declined by 46.2 percent during September as compared to the same month last year as ongoing market uncertainty resulting from import duty changes and continued trade tensions held back consumer demand.

"As a business we are continuing to experience challenging conditions in some of our key markets," JLR Chief Commercial Officer Felix Brautigam had said.

Customer demand in China has struggled to recover following changes in import tariffs in July and intensifying competition on price, while ongoing global negotiations on potential trade agreements have dampened purchase considerations, he added.

Following weak September sales, JLR had announced two-week shutdown at Solihull plant (which manufactures RR, RR Sport, Velar, Discovery and F-Pace) to align supply to reflect fluctuating demand globally. This is further to three day week from Oct-18 to Dec-18 at Castle Bromwich plant (which makes Jaguar XE, XF, XJ and F-Type).

JLR attributed slower production plans to weakening global demand, especially in China, and weakness in diesel sales.

