HSBC downgrades Balkrishna Industries after big capex; stock falls 6%

Balkrishna Industries share price corrected 6 percent intraday on Tuesday after global brokerage house HSBC downgraded rating as well as slashed target price for the stock.

The tyre maker announced a capex plan of upto USD 100 million for setting up a Greenfield tyre plant in USA through a wholly owned subsidiary to be set up. The company will also incur capex of upto less than 1,OOO crore for its Indian Operations.

The offroad tyre maker said entire capex will be completed within a period of 30 months. "This is in addition to the current capex underway for the Carbon Black Plant."

The entire capex of Rs 1,700 crore would be funded via a mix of debt and internal accruals.

HSBC said the new capex plan is above existing planned capex Rs 900 crore, which could be return-dilutive.

Hence, the brokerage house has downgraded the stock to Hold from Buy and slashed target price to Rs 1,370 from Rs 1,410 per share.

The current sales volume of the company is around 30,000 MT in Americas.

Balkrishna said it is seeing increased traction in sales volume over the next few years. "In view of this, a local plant would accelerate growth prospects in this region and hence the board has approved setting up of a greenfield project with a capacity of 20,000 MT per annum through a wholly owned subsidiary to be set up."

In India, the company will spend Rs 500 crore for setting up up a greenfield project including a co-generation plant and in-house warehousing facilities for raw materials and finished goods in Waluj and another Rs 500 crore towards setting up a new line of 5,000 MT per annum for layers of All Steel Radial OTR Tires and additional mixing line in Bhuj.

At 11:30 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 1,197.25, down Rs 66.20, or 5.24 percent on the BSE.