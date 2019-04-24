HRITHIK stocks fuel rally ahead of F&O expiry: What should investors do now?

The S&P BSE Sensex on April 24 snapped its 3-day fall to post best daily gains since March 12, 2019. The index rallied by nearly 500 points, recouping some of the losses posted in the last two trading sessions.

The Nifty 50 also rallied 150 points to reclaim 11,700 levels but it is still 130 points short from its record high of 11,856 recorded just last week.

The rally in the index was led by short covering in most of the large cap names, popularly known as HRITHIK stocks. HRITHIK stands for the seven blue-chips – HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Infosys, TCS, HDFC, ITC and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Currently, these seven stocks have nearly a 50 percent weightage on the Nifty.

HDFC rose 2.3 percent, RIL gained 1.8 percent, Infosys rallied 1.1 percent, TCS rose 1.3 percent, HUL was up 0.48 percent, IndusInd Bank surged 2.9 percent, and Kotak Mahindra Bank closed with gains of 0.84 percent.

Investors are advised to wait for a breakout above 11,856 before initiating any fresh positions in the index.

But any correction in quality large or mid-cap companies with strong growth prospects are great buying opportunities on dips, suggest experts.

"We saw short covering rally in the last 1-1/2 hours of the trade ahead of the expiry on Thursday after being rangebound or dull in the first half of the session. The rally was led by short covering rally in most of the large caps such as RIL, HDFC twins, TCS, Infosys, and ICICI Bank. Wednesday's rally was largely a technical bounce and there is no nervousness ahead of elections," Yogesh Mehta, Vice-president, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, told Moneycontrol.

The only headwind for Indian market apart from uncertainty in elections is a rise in the crude oil prices, which are trading near 2019 highs.

The index could lose momentum if the price breaches $80/bbl on the upside as crude oil impacts macros as well as earnings of India Inc. But, any dips could be a great buying opportunity for investors in the large and midcap space, experts said.

"We expect markets would remain volatile in the near term given the earnings outcome and central election progress. On the global front, crude oil is trading at 2019 highs after US announcement of ending all Iran sanction waivers by May thereby putting pressure on importers," Jayant Manglik, President - Retail Distribution, Religare Broking Ltd, told Moneycontrol.

Here's what other experts had to say:

Chandan Taparia, derivative & technical analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities

The Nifty index managed to hold its multiple support of 11550 zones and witnessed strong buying interest in the last hour of the session by extending it gains towards 11740 zones. It formed a bullish candle on the daily scale and negated its formation of lower highs - lower lows after the profit booking decline of the last three trading sessions.

The Nifty index has to hold above 11666 zones to extend its gains towards 11761 then 11850 zones while on downside support are seen at 11600 then major at 11550 zones.

Sahaj Agrawal, DVP Derivatives, Kotak Securities Ltd

The Nifty50 tested all-time high levels recently after which some correction was seen. Broader sentiment has turned neutral indicating the possibility of some consolidation/correction in the near term.

We expect Nifty to remain under pressure unless 11860 is crossed with momentum pick up seen. IT and FMCG stocks are expected to remain in focus.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Senior Technical Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

Bulls managed to defend the swing low of 11550 which kept the possibility of wave extension open. This means that the index has a scope to surpass the recent high of 11856 and head towards the level of 12170 in the short term.

With Wednesday's bounce, the Nifty has filled up the recent gap on the daily chart thus discarding the bearish Island pattern formation.

This adds to the weight of evidence in favor of the bulls. So we expect today’s positive momentum to continue going ahead. On the downside, 11565-11550 shall act as a crucial support zone.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd

The market rallied after a range bound movement supported by short covering ahead of F&O expiry and in-line results for Q4FY19 till date.

The government 10-yr yield slid as RBI announced open market operation while the rupee weakened due to uncertainty in oil prices. Prospects over quarter results may cap the anxiety on crude price volatility, while any consolidation will give an entry point to quality stocks.