English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    HPCL warns of supply disruptions as Ukraine crisis worsens, crude hits $100

    Three factors roiling the crude prices. One is the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the second is the Iran-US standoff, and the third is the OPEC's failure to ramp up production

    Moneycontrol News
    February 24, 2022 / 11:01 AM IST
    HPCL Chairman and Managing Director MK Surana

    HPCL Chairman and Managing Director MK Surana

    HPCL Chairman and Managing Director MK Surana had recently warned of supply chain disruptions because of the geo-political tensions.

    Brent futures, which have been on the boil in recent weeks over the Ukraine-Russia crisis, soared past the $100 per barrel for the first time since 2014 as traders fear further sanctions could hit Russia’s crude oil export.

    “There are three factors affecting the crude prices. One is the Russia-Ukraine crisis. The second is a contrarian view coming over the Iran-US discussions. The third is the constant inability of OPEC to ramp up production up to the need. So, there is a shortage of 900,000 barrels per day,” Surana told CNBC-TV18 in an interview earlier this week.

    Catch all Live Updates on Russia-Ukraine tensions here

    Rising crude is a big worry for India, which meets 85 percent of its requirements through imports. The US and the other western countries are imposing sanctions on Russian entities after it recognised two breakaway regions of Ukraine and ordered troops in. This is fanning supply concerns, as Russia is the second biggest exporter of crude after Saudi Arabia.

    Close

    Related stories

    On Dalal Street, the oil and gas index has dipped sharply, after crude hit the $100 mark.

    Supply Shortage

    Surana told Network18 that the worsening of the Russia-Ukraine crisis could lead to supply disruptions. Talking about the recent hike in oil prices, Surana said OPEC-plus countries were not able to ramp up supplies and there was a shortage of around 900,000 barrels.

    The domestic demand for petrol was reaching the pre-pandemic level and that of diesel, too, would go up with the international travel likely to open from mid-March.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #brent #Crude oil #Russia and Ukraine
    first published: Feb 24, 2022 11:01 am

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.