App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 02:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HPCL Q2 profit rises 30% to Rs 1,052 cr QoQ; GRM misses estimates

The revenue from operations fell 14.3 percent sequentially to Rs 60,862 crore during the July-September period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Oil marketing company Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) has reported a massive 29.8 percent QoQ growth in September quarter, but it was lower than analyst expectations due to lower revenue.

The profit increased to Rs 1,052.3 crore in the quarter ended in September against Rs 811 crore in the June quarter.

The revenue from operations fell 14.3 percent sequentially to Rs 60,862 crore during the July-September period.

Close

The calculated gross refining margin for the quarter stood at $2.60 a barrel, which was lower than a poll of analysts conducted by CNBC-TV18 which was pegged at $4.40 per barrel.

related news

Oil retailer's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew by 41.1 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 2,319 crore and margin expanded by 150bps QoQ to 3.8 percent in Q2FY20.

Earnings missed analyst expectations. A CNBC-TV18 poll expected profit at Rs 1,447 crore on the revenue of Rs 64,974 crore and EBITDA at Rs 2,495 crore with the margin at 3.9 percent for the quarter ended in September.

HPCL's tax expenses in Q2 stood at Rs 564.7 crore, higher by 32 percent compared to Rs 428 crore reported in the previous quarter.

The stock was quoting at Rs 313.10, down Rs 0.70, or 0.22 percent, on the BSE at 14:16 hours IST.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 7, 2019 02:38 pm

tags #Hindustan Petroleum Corporation #HPCL #Results

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.