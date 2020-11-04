172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|hpcl-q2-profit-more-than-doubles-to-rs-2477-4-crore-announces-buyback-of-rs-2500-crore-6066861.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 05:24 PM IST

HPCL Q2 profit more than doubles to Rs 2,477.4 crore; announces buyback of Rs 2,500 crore

The company announced a share buyback of Rs 2,500 crore at Rs 250 per equity share.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) on November 4 said its Q2FY21 standalone net profit more than doubled to Rs 2,477.4 crore against Rs 1,052.3 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Revenue, however, declined 14.9 percent YoY to Rs 51,773.3 crore for the quarter against Rs 60,868.4 crore reported in the previous year's same quarter.

The company's total expenses for the quarter stood at Rs 59,127.31 crore against Rs 65,237.24 crore YoY.

The company also announced a share buyback of Rs 2,500 crore at Rs 250 per equity share. The company said the maximum number of equity shares proposed to be bought back at the maximum buyback size and maximum buyback price under the buyback would be 10 crore.

The company announced the quarterly numbers after the market hours. The stock closed the day 0.54 percent up at Rs 186.75 on BSE.
First Published on Nov 4, 2020 05:24 pm

