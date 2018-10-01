App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2018 12:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HPCL, IOC, BPCL slide up to 4% after Morgan Stanley cuts target prices

Morgan Stanley said as transport fuel is implying $80 a barrel oil, the subsidy risk is diminished but not vanished.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share prices of oil marketing companies (OMC) corrected 1.5-4 percent intraday on Monday after global brokerage house slashed target price on rising crude oil prices.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation fell 3 percent, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation lost 4 percent and Indian Oil Corporation declined 1.5 percent.

Crude oil is the raw material for oil marketing companies as any rise in oil prices is always have major impact on their margin.

Government allowed these companies to pass on cost to consumers after deregulation of petrol & disel prices but if Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, rise sharply then there could be some restriction for these companies from government for not raising retail prices.

related news

Brent crude oil prices rose to $83.27 a barrel, the highest levels seen since November 2014 ahead of US sanctions against Iran, the third-largest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), that kick in next month.

Morgan Stanley said as transport fuel is implying $80 a barrel oil, the subsidy risk is diminished but not vanished.

The research house has Overweight call on all three oil retailers IOC, BPCL and HPCL but slashed target price to Rs 219 from Rs 260, to Rs 450 from Rs 574 and to Rs 309 from Rs 451 per share respectively.

Refining upcycle is the key upside risk, it feels.

At 11:56 hours IST, the stock price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation was quoting at Rs 362, down Rs 11.70, or 3.13 percent while Indian Oil Corporation was down 1.44 percent at Rs 151 and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation was down 4.09 percent at Rs 240.50 on the BSE.
First Published on Oct 1, 2018 12:21 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Nifty #Sensex

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.